The “clinical framework” of the former head of government “does not give cause for concern”, a statement from his entourage indicated Friday morning.

Silvio Berlusconi is in the hospital. The former head of the Italian government, recently tested positive for Covid-19, was hospitalized Thursday evening September 3 “as a precaution” but his “clinical setting does not give cause for concern”, indicates Friday morning a press release from his entourage.

“President Berlusconi was hospitalized as a precaution at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after the onset of certain symptoms. The clinical setting does not give cause for concern“, ensures the brief statement. According to the agency AGI, Silvio Berlusconi, 84 years old at the end of the month, was hospitalized in the room which he usually occupies when he goes to this hospital, which the agency interprets as sign that the situation is not serious, otherwise he would be in intensive care.

Licia Ronzulli, a senator from Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s party, said on Friday morning on the radio that the Cavaliere “spent the night in the hospital to control the situation (…) but he is fine”. Silvio Berlusconi announced Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and then two of his children, Barbara, 36, and Luigi, 31, as well as his new partner, Marta Fascina, were also tested positive.

“I continue the battle”, Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday evening after the announcement of his positivity, ensuring that he will be present “in the electoral campaign with interviews on television and in the newspapers”. Regional elections will be held in a fortnight in Italy as well as a referendum on reducing the number of parliamentarians.