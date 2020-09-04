The former head of the Italian government was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan “after the appearance of certain symptoms”, according to a statement from his entourage.

Silvio Berlusconi is in the hospital. Former head of Italian government, recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted “as a precaution”, Thursday September 3, at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, “after the appearance of certain symptoms”. According to a press release from his entourage, “the clinical setting [du député européen] does not give concern “.

According to information from AGI, Silvio Berlusconi, 83, was hospitalized in the room he usually occupies when he goes to this hospital, which the agency interprets as a sign that the situation is not It’s not serious, otherwise he would be in intensive care. “He is fine”, assured on the radio Friday morning Licia Ronzulli, a senator of Forza Italia, the party of the “Cavaliere”.

Silvio Berlusconi and his new partner, Marta Fascina, as well as two of his children, Barbara, 36, and Luigi, 31, had revealed to have been infected with the coronavirus on Wednesday evening. “I continue the battle”, said the MEP, assuring that he will be present “in the electoral campaign with interviews on television and in the newspapers”. Regional elections will be held in a fortnight in Italy as well as a referendum on reducing the number of parliamentarians.