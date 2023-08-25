A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuses Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of migrants on the border with Yemen. Just three months ago, the Italian government revoked the ban on the sale of “military materials” to Saudi Arabia because – as stated in the press release from the Council of Ministers – there is “a significant reduction in the risk of improper use of bombs and missiles, particularly against civilian targets”.

Nadia Hardman, you are the author of the report, do you think the Italian government is complicit in these massacres?

«I didn’t know that Italy had lifted the ban, this is very important information. In this way, Italy is directly involved, and it is certainly complicit. We need to analyze all the ties – economic and trade – between the West and Saudi Arabia. I hope journalists also investigate these contracts: who sells what; how weapons are used; by whom they are used. Furthermore, this sale is against international law: the Italian state must know how their weapons are used in Saudi Arabia. These abuses must be stopped.”

When did you start working on the report?

«I started working on this migrant route, from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, about 4 years ago. This work is the result of a long research activity and attests to systematic killings of migrants from March 2022 to June 2023 by Saudi guards. There has been a clear escalation of violence in recent years. When we decided to investigate, I never expected to find myself in front of such a massacre: we collected many testimonies in a short time. We are talking about abuse, violence and torture. Border guards are using explosive weapons (bombs, rockets, missiles…) against migrants and refugees trying to cross the border».

Even before 2022, were these systematic killings of migrants taking place on the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen?

«Yes, HRW had already reported human rights violations on that border since 2014. But it wasn’t as regular and established as it is now. We want an independent investigation to ascertain who is responsible. In the last two years the cases have multiplied. From January 2022 to April 2022 more than 400 dead. From March 2022 to today, thousands of migrants have been killed. We need to shed as much light as possible ».

That border seems to be no man’s land: in that area it is easy to abuse migrants.

«Yes, of course it is not a controlled area. These people are considered series Z lives because they are sub-Saharan Africans, because they don’t arrive in Europe, because it is not easy to ascertain responsibility. It is a place hidden from the world: nobody can go there and film».

How many migrants have you spoken to?

“I spoke to 42 migrants: 38 surviving victims, 4 relatives or friends of migrants killed. Many of the survivors are victims of close-up shots, maybe twenty meters away, they hit them like a target. Others, on the other hand, survived real torture. Some told me that the guard asked them: “Choose a body part, where you want us to shoot you.” They had to answer by force and point to the spot, and right there the guard fired. Some bled to death, others were taken to safety, other migrants were dragged away and given medical assistance in Sanaa, Yemen.

These people cross the Gulf of Aden, via Yemen, a long journey to get to Saudi Arabia. Do many die en route?

“It is an extremely dangerous route. Many lose their lives during the journey. I could write ten reports on this alone. This crossing can last from a week to months, depending on whether you can pay for the whole trip or just a few stages. There are people who are unable to pay for the whole journey, so maybe they are tortured for whole days by human traffickers. They force them – with torture – to write a letter to their families, thus extorting money. I have spoken to women who have been raped by human traffickers or migrants, some have even become pregnant. A nightmare for them.”

How much do migrants pay to leave?

«The cost can vary a lot, ranging from 500 to 2,000 dollars. Some pay only part of the route and then continue on their own. Many minors leave unaccompanied, entrusting their lives to traffickers. I spoke to a 14 year old girl. She has a horrible story: she was tortured in Yemen because she didn’t have enough money to get to Saudi Arabia; then when she managed to get to the border, the traffickers put her in the front row. This is another widely used practice: those who have no money are used as shields in case of shootings. You always proceed in single file on the mountain roads, if someone shoots, those at the beginning of the line are the first to die. From the series: if you can’t pay, you pay with your life. She survived an attack with explosives, she passed out. When he regained consciousness, he told me that he remembered many people sleeping next to her, in reality they were all dead. Then someone helped her escape, she is now in Sanaa: she is traumatized ».

Did you personally follow other routes as well?

«I have followed the situation on the border between Greece and Turkey a lot: there the Greek border guards reject migrants trying to get to Europe. We have documented torture and other serious human rights violations. The practice is repeated there too: they hit migrants, they abuse them, many take them to detention centers where they torture them, some die. Greece always denies everything, even the evidence. They say, “That’s not true, you have no proof.” But yes, we have many. These inquiries must not go unheard, whoever has the power to do something, act!».