Friday, October 28, 2022
Italy | Several people were stabbed in a shopping mall in Milan, among them soccer player Pablo Marí

October 27, 2022
According to an Italian newspaper, soccer player Pablo Marí is also among the injured in the stabbing in the shopping center.

in Milan Several people have been stabbed in the Milanofiori shopping center in Italy, reports an Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

One of the stabbing victims died while being transported to the hospital. According to the AFP news agency, four more people were injured in the stabbing.

According to La Repubblica, a football player is among the injured Pablo Mari. He is a contract player of Arsenal, who moved to the ranks of Italian Monza on a loan deal in August.

According to La Repubblica, the stabbing took place in a grocery store located in a shopping center around 7:30 p.m. local time.

The police have arrested the suspect. The shopping center was evacuated after the incident.

According to the authorities, the suspect had taken a knife from the store’s shelf, after which he had probably attacked randomly selected victims.

