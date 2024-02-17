On Saturday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani set a condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

Tajani said that Ukraine would become a member of the bloc and also of the defense alliance, but he made it clear that it could not join them while it was still locked in its current crisis with Russia.

The Italian minister added, at the Munich Security Conference, that “the message to Russia is very clear: Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.” After that, we will work to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO.”

But he made it clear that it was impossible for Kiev to join NATO while it was still stuck in its current crisis with Russia.

He continued, “We have to be very careful.” Because a member of the alliance fighting a war with Russia “means a third world war.”

Ukraine had submitted applications to join the European bloc and the US-led defense alliance.