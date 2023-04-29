Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine will receive dozens of M109 self-propelled howitzers from Italy. It is said to be superior to the Russian counter-model in many respects.

Munich/Rome – It is considered the standard NATO self-propelled howitzer. Even if the M109 looks a bit outdated and looks more rustic than, for example, the modern German Panzerhaubitze 2000. We’re talking about the M109.

Ukraine War: Italy supplies Kiev with dozens of M109L self-propelled howitzers

Italy is supplying Ukraine with dozens of these self-propelled howitzers. According to the Italian daily newspaper, there should be 60 La Republica become total. 30 have already been delivered. And with a real armored train – pictures of the transport of the M109 howitzers through Italy and Austria went viral on Twitter. You should already be at the front in the Ukraine war.

The question arises: can the M109 play a significant role in the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the invading Russian army? According to a report, the Ukrainian armed forces are enthusiastic – and the M109 has several advantages over its Russian counterpart.

Delivered to the Ukraine: M109 self-propelled howitzers from Italy, here passing through the train station in Udine.

“This is a very high quality weapon. And its delivery was the result of cooperation of several countries,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. As the Kyiv Post reported the US paid the Italians to repair and modify their self-propelled howitzers. Because: The military equipment is actually a bit older.

Italian M109L artillery howitzer is said to be superior to Russian models

The M109 was introduced to various armed forces of the transatlantic defense alliance in the early 1960s. But the M109 is said to be so reliable that the Americans shouldn’t even think about retiring it. The M109L models delivered are said to be a modernized version of the American M109. Specifically: The M109L gets loud Kyiv Post Manufactured and maintained in Italy under license by Rome-based Italian defense contractor Leonardo Defense Systems.

This is a very high quality weapon. And its delivery was the result of the cooperation of several countries.

Notable: The Italian modification has a 39 caliber gun, while the regular M109 reportedly has a smaller 23 caliber. The Italian M109L also has a longer gun barrel, which allows for more accurate firing and a longer range – between 24 and 30 kilometers depending on the ammunition.

And: The firepower is – not only because of the larger caliber – the main advantage of the Italian variant, writes the Kyiv Post. The fire control system is advanced and also has high accuracy and hit efficiency.

Italian M109L artillery howitzer can also fight battle tanks

But that’s not all: The M109L shoots, among other things, high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, with which the respective enemy’s fortified positions and ammunition depots can allegedly be effectively combated. Usually 155 mm shells are fired, while the Russian 152 mm shells from Soviet development are a tad smaller.

The howitzer is also able to engage heavy targets such as main battle tanks directly, it is said, with up to four shots per minute. Loading is done with an automatic hydraulic system, which is simply faster than by hand. After a shot, the M109L can leave its position within 30 seconds to avoid enemy counterattacks.

Italian M109L: Ukrainian Army praises usability

Ukrainian soldiers raised according to the Kyiv Post not least the ease of use for the crew, especially in comparison to Soviet-Russian artillery models – for example the 2S3 Akazija. For example, the crew cabin of the howitzer is spacious. The M109 also has a steering wheel instead of levers, making it easier and more mobile to drive. Will the delivered M109L become a factor for the Ukrainian army in the fight against Russian troops? (pm)