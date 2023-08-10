Home page World

Is this a rip off or a valid request? A bill causes heated discussions in Italy. It’s about an empty plate that costs two euros.

Finale Ligure/Munich — Italy discussed: A mother had ordered a small extra plate for her three-year-old daughter on the Riviera. So far so good. However, when she received the bill, she noticed an item on the list that surprised her more than anything. The plate cost two euros extra. The mother posted the bill, and since then it’s not just pasta that’s been cooking in Italy. The cook’s son joined the debate.

Italy: Locally demands two euros for plates – debate breaks out

Selvaggia Lucarelli is a well-known columnist in Italy. One of her specialties is uncovering questionable practices in the hospitality industry. Now she has published a bill on social media that is causing a stir in Italy. She herself commented on the bill on Twitter (now X): “Liguria, a plate of trofie with pesto for 18 euros. The mother asks for a small plate so that the three-year-old girl, who has already eaten, can also taste the dish. Even though she has already paid for the place setting, she is being charged two euros for it.”

The Roman star chef Cristina Bowerman expressed almost angrily to newspapers because of this bill. “The bad habit of certain Italian restaurateurs, to charge an additional one, two or three euros for such small services, damages the good reputation of Italian cuisine and gastronomy.” The bad impression of the rip-off sticks with the guest, with the result that it bad reviews on the internet.

Rip off in Italy? The cook’s son defends the restaurant bill

Because that wasn’t the first case. A bar in fashionable Como had previously charged tourists two euros for a small empty plate to have a piece of toast cut in half. With the now second case of a “surcharge”, the users went to court harshly. They spoke of rip-off, of heartless behavior. Some have also called for a boycott of the restaurant.

However, the son of the local owner defended the approach to the Italian media. “We are a small place with only five tables. It often happens that three or more people sit down at a table to share the dishes.” The surcharge for an empty additional plate is also clearly stated on the menu. “My mother gets up at 6 a.m. every day to take care of the kitchen. We would have been more sorry if they had written that they ate poorly. We wouldn’t have liked that.” Celebrity chef Bowerman doesn’t want to accept that. “Italian gastronomy has only just emerged from the crisis caused by the pandemic. Let’s not ruin everything over two euros for an empty plate.” The owner has also resisted.

In many holiday regions, prices have recently risen enormously. In Croatia, some holidaymakers have therefore canceled their stays. And a similar scenario is also looming in Italy, as an expert warns.

