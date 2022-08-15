Another spectacular day. First in the morning the gold of Minisini-Ruggiero in the mixed technical duo of artistic swimming, then the silver of Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Enrica Piccoli and Francesca Zunino in the free a teams, then at the same time an amazing gold in team dives with the Team Event, made up of Andreas Sargent Larsen, Sarah Jodoin di Maria, Eduard Timbretti Gugiu and Chiara Pellacani.

Emotions

–

It is a mid-August that then in the afternoon gushes tricolor emotions at the swimming stadium in Rome, where the Europeans are increasingly marked by our dominance, especially in the lane. The gold of the day is signed by the hostess, Simona Quadarella, who lives an evening of equal intensity with that of the world gold in the 1500s of the other Roman champion, Alessia Filippi. A monologue for Simona, also a former world champion, who needed a winning signal in the 30 tanks after two years without an Olympic and world harvest. And this signal, beyond time, has arrived: also because to find a super time trial you need those who follow you, and instead the Roman had no great incentives except to compete against itself, which gives you references up to a certain point. point. An encore gold after that in the 800s, a trio gold in the 1500s after those of Glasgow and Budapest. And the title count goes up to 8, without ever losing. Incredible this unbeaten in the middle distance for the standard bearer of the Aniene coached by Christian Minotti. A gold that follows the silver of Martina Carraro in the 200 breaststroke and that of Thomas Ceccon in the 50 backstroke, to the fourth personal medal and with the Italian record improved by 6 cents. A day of 7 overall medals with an updated loot of 13 golds, 13 silvers and 7 bronzes. Alberto Razzetti and Giacomo Carini in the 200 butterfly, Margherita Panziera and Silvia Scalia in the 100 backstroke, Nicolò Martinenghi and Simone Cerasuolo in the 50 breaststroke and Silvia Di Pietro in the 50 sl with an Italian record improved after 8 years also advance in the final.