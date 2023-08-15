Home page World

Tempers are getting angry at the high prices in Italy. In Apulia in southern Italy, a limit seems to have been reached even for locals.

Puglia – It is tantamount to a revolt. Because in a popular holiday region in Italy, tourists, but also locals, are now up in arms. The reason: On beaches and lidos in Apulia on the Adriatic coast, the operators forbid bathers to take their own food from home to the beach and to the bathroom. This not only causes irritation among visitors, but above all enormous displeasure.

Italy revolt on beaches and baths in a popular holiday region: “Is an abuse”

However, this does not seem to bother the operators much in view of the upcoming holidays in Italy in mid-August. Instead, they seem to be tightening the controls. “This is an abuse that we denounce,” columnist David Carlucci condemned the conditions in his article La Republica.

After all, the former insider tip on the Adriatic coast is increasingly chasing luxury by the sea, instead of the romance of the past few years that used to make the region in southern Italy so popular with locals and outspoken Italy connoisseurs.

Italy revolt on beaches and baths in a popular holiday region: “Do not have the authority”

While elsewhere in Italy, fines are imposed on vacationers or the authorities have to intervene in a famous Hollywood setting, there are more and more loungers and equipment, especially on the beaches, but fewer and fewer free spaces. But the summer of 2023 in Italy shows a region that no longer has any inhibitions about presenting the customer with the bill. Still, there are those who are not standing by and are willing to take legal action against this new trend.

“You just can’t do it. They don’t have the authority,” says Dario Duso, lawyer and Codacons activist in Bari La Republicca. “And if it is too late for this season because the bureaucratic times do not allow us to intervene in time, from next year we will warn anyone who dares to forbid bathers to enter state property with their food.

Italy revolt in popular holiday region: “Beach visit costs 250 to 300 euros”

The D’Urso association has just completed a survey on the cost of bathing establishments in the Barese area. They range from 30 euros at Mar Village in Giovinazzo to 100 euros in the front row at Lido Santo Stefano in Monopoli, from the fortnightly pass for 418 euros at Lido Calarena in Mola to the monthly pass for 180 euros at Lido Nettuno in Molfetta.

“Ultimately”, according to D’Urso’s analysis, “a simple Sunday on the beach costs around 250 to 300 euros for a family from Bari. And that’s because no limits have been set for private individuals, who charge up to 25 euros for a salad, leaving less and less space for free beaches, despite paying small license fees. If they then also start banning bathers from bringing their own food, it really breaks all boundaries.”

The complaints of a holidaymaker in Italy about two euros for an empty plate or another tourist about a restaurant service seem to be even less worth mentioning.

Italy revolt in Apulia: “Do not allow refrigerators”

While restaurants and fishermen in northern Italy are struggling with an uninvited guest, the managers of the beach and bathing establishments at least confirm that there is a certain ban, but the controls, they assure La Republicca, are not so strict. “We don’t allow ‘fridges’ for group meetings,” explains Michele Colella, manager of the Lido Calarena, which his family has run since 1934. “Picnics are not allowed here. But if you bring your own portioned food, small cooler or drink, we turn a blind eye.”

At the Maredentro in Bari, Resi Tassiello explains that “Glass and cans don’t come in here, neither do baking tins. But that seems self-evident to me and we don’t even point it out or carry out checks. We rely on the polite audience that visits our facility.” On the one hand, these things seem self-evident, but with the steep prices, many holidaymakers and locals alike hardly have any “Dolce Vita”, but rather frustration at the high prices Prices in “expensive Italy” this holiday season.