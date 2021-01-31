Italy Reuters: Matteo Renzi, who overthrew the Italian government, would like former ECB President Mario Draghi to

Italy’s Viva, led by former Prime Minister Renz, resigned from the government in mid-January because the party was dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the corona and economic crisis.

Italian effectively disbanded the government, leading the Italia Viva party Matteo Renzi would like the former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghin become Prime Minister of the country. This is stated, for example, by sources close to Renz interviewed by the news agency Reuters.

Officially, Renzi has said the head of the new government should not be discussed until an agreement has been reached on the government’s political agenda. The formation of a government of civil servants is also being considered if a political government is not established.

On Sunday in the Corriere della Sera in a published interview Renzi denied driving Draghi, at least for now, as prime minister.

“It is up to the President of the Republic to decide whether he wants to inquire or appoint him. Attempts to spark a debate on Draghi today are offensive to both Draghi and the President of the Republic and his constitutional authority, ”Renzi said.

Renzi left the Italian government with his parties in mid – January, as a result Giuseppe Conten led government lost the confidence of a majority in parliament. Last Tuesday, Conte filed his resignation with the country’s president To Sergio Mattarella.

However, Conte hoped to form a new government.

Conte has served as the country’s prime minister since 2018. He does not officially represent any party, but has the strong support of Parliament’s largest party, the populist Five Star movement.

President On Friday, Mattarella asked the Speaker of the House of Commons to mediate government talks between Italia Viva, the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement. Former government partners are still trying to find a consensus in the negotiations to form a new government.

Renzi has been dissatisfied with the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and Italy’s economic difficulties. Italy’s economic growth was weak even before the crisis, and the epidemic in Italy has been very severe.