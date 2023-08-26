Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Vacationer complaints about expensive Italy are piling up this summer. A bar owner is fed up and presents a different type of bill.

Genoa – Much has been written about expensive Italy in the media this summer. About bans, “questionable” practices and “shocking” surcharges that are at least hotly debated or in many cases denounced in social media by users on vacation in Italy or locals.

But now bars and cafes in Italy are fighting back and targeting customers. The catering operators also share their suffering from the “rude customers” and pay it back in the same coin: Above all, there are the demands, which range from macchiato coffee with red wine to lukewarm cappuccino, which is too hot in the cold glass being served is the focus.

Italy restaurateur counterattacks after holidaymakers’ outrage

After the staccato of complaints from holidaymakers and locals, which rained down on the gastronomy like heavy rain, the catering businesses in Italy are now paying the bill for the rebellious customers. An example from Genoa shows what the counterattack looks like leggo reported.

As an Italian plane turns back because of “unruly passengers”, the owner of a restaurant in the capital of Liguria denounced the “inappropriate” behavior of a group of eight people in a post on Facebook. According to the Italian portal, he defined the “two children and six adults” as “questionable customers”. After seeing the bill of 63 euros for three pizzas including several bottles of water, beer, soft drinks and coffee, without cover, they would have been “outraged”. Outrage also struck another Locally in Italy counter to the surcharge dubbed “theft” by locals became.

After a holidaymaker protest in Italy: the restaurateur does not give in – “And you complain?”

But the Genoese restaurateur is not caught in the indiscriminate accusations of expensive Italy with €15 espresso and €45 pizza. And to prove it, he also posts the photo of the tax receipt showing the normal prices for the food, and next to it the photo of the crumpled order that was pulled out of the bin. Under the posted picture, the restaurant owner writes: “Three pizzas for eight people for 63 euros. And you’re complaining?”

A restaurant owner in Italy is taking drastic action. He denounces the payment behavior of impertinent guests. ©Screenshot/Facebook

However, the case cannot really be classified because the customers remain anonymous and do not comment on the incident. What can be classified, however, are the extravagant demands of holidaymakers, which have probably increased significantly this summer in Italy. These are characterized by wishes such as a cappuccino without foam or the aforementioned wish of an alleged English tourist to have his coffee served with a shot of red wine in Turin.

Complaints from holidaymakers in Italy: “Not even the Holy Father is able to do this”

While an Italian café provides “a provocation”, the staff in bars and cafés very often hear special requests such as little or very foamy, clear, dark, creamy, long and only very few traditional orders. But that’s not all. Sometimes the cappuccino should be frothy, then the hot espresso should be served in an ice-cold glass, and another time a customer orders “a half-sweet coffee”, to which the answer is La Republica was said to have been, “Sir, not even the Holy Father can do that.”