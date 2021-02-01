In Rome, Italy, the streets came alive on Monday February 1. There are a few tourists, museums are open, open-air concerts resume, and restaurants welcome their first customers of the year. “It’s much more lively than in France“, testify a couple of French. In the regions least affected by the epidemic, all the restaurants can reopen, and accommodate inside or on the terrace.

A restaurateur says she is relieved, she has made about thirty covers. Customers appreciate this little taste of freedom. In Rome, 22,000 restaurants employ more than 100,000 people. In Italy, the spread of the epidemic is slower than most of its European neighbors, with only 7,000 new cases in 24 hours. But restaurants must close at 6 p.m. to avoid large evening tables.