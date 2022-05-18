Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: hope or illusion?

L’Italy will be rescued at the World Cup to be held in Qatar in November-December 2022? The Azzurri fans continue to hope for the miracle that will erase the shame of the second exclusion in a row (after those of 2018 with the double play-off that sent Sweden to Russia). The elimination at the hands of the still burns North Macedonia (0-1 in Palermo) in the playoff semifinals (after the group won by Swiss) who then saw the Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo And Rafael Leao conquer the pass for the maximum world championship football event for national teams organized by Fifa. The hope of being rescued comes from Ecuador case (with the denunciation of Chile that has opened the dance).

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup: Christillin, Azzurri in Qatar? “It is not true”

Evelina Christillin spoke of the possible Italy’s repechage at the 2022 World Cup. According to the executive (member of the Fifa Council since 2015 and reconfirmed in April 2021) there is no hope that the blues from Mancini can play the football tournament to be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022: “It is not true that we are about to be rescued from the World Cup even in the case of the national teamEcuador was disqualified. If so, a South American would return. In short, there is no possibility that Italy will play the next world championship “, the words spoken to the microphones of Rai Radio 1 and reported by Adkronos.

So hopes to zero. However, it must be said that in Ecuador are trembling and instead fear Italy’s repechage …

