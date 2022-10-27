Italy rescued from the Qatar 2022 World Cup instead of Iran? Smash … hopeless

In recent days the catchphrase about the hypothesis of seeing theItaly rescued from the 2022 World Cup that will be played in Qatar from 20 November (day of the inaugural match between the hosts andEcuador) on 18 December at 4 pm (final at the Losail stadium: the legacy of France, world champion in Russia 2018, is up for grabs).

Why had this catchphrase started again? There has been talk of a possibility that theIran can be excluded (for the repression of women) with theappeal by Paolo Zampolli, member of The Kennedy Center to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. But Italy really has the possibility of being rescued with one wild card at the World Cup in case of last minute exclusion of Iran? Few. Null indeed. And to say it was the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi. Let’s see his words.

Italy rescued from the Qatar 2022 World Cup instead of Iran? Abodi: “No chance”

There is “no chance” that Italy will be rescued from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This was reiterated by the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, conversing with Transatlantic reporters in the House. “The qualifying rounds are on a continental basis, so if a team is excluded, the ranking will scroll” on that round. In recent months it was hypothesized a possible exclusion not only of theIranbut also ofEcuador. Even in that case, if it ever happened, the same logic would have applied: it would have been not theMancini’s Italy but a national team from the South American group (in that case the Chile or the Peru)

