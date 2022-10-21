Italy rescued from the Qatar 2022 World Cup? The tweet of Giulio Mola

L’Italy fished out to Soccer World Cup 2022 which will start in Qatar on November 20 (the hosts will face theEcuador) with final on December 18? A heresy, something impossible and officially excluded several times by everyone. First of all from president of the FIGC, Gravinawhich in recent months extinguished the hopes of the coach Roberto Mancini and all Azzurri fans. However, we report a tweet from the journalist Giulio Mola according to which there would be a sensational opening to see theItaly at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and not for the exclusion ofEcuador (Byron Castillo caseaccording to Chile would have a Colombian passport: Fifa has rejected the appeal, although it could rule in the coming days on CAS – Court of Arbitration for Sport), but ofIran.

Italy rescued from the Qatar 2022 World Cup instead of Iran?

“The indiscretion arrived in the night: the Fifa is thinking very seriously of excluding theIran come on world cup in Qatar after violence against women. It is decided on Sunday: in case of expulsion from the tournament, possible wild card for theItaly as reigning European champion “, wrote Giulio Mola on Twitter.

The indiscretion came in the night: Fifa is thinking very seriously of excluding Iran from the world cup in Qatar after the violence against women. It is decided on Sunday: in case of expulsion from the tournament, possible wild card for Italy as reigning European champion – Giulio Mola (@GiulioMola) October 21, 2022

But from here to think that the chances of seeing Mancini’s Italy at the World Cup in Qatar still run a lot. In fact the same Mola in a second tweet underlines: “… even if, with the right criterion, the United Arab Emirateswho lost the play-off with theAustralia in Asian play off zone… we’ll see what he decides Infantino… “

… even if, with the right criteria, the Arab Emirates should be fished out, which lost the play-off with Australia in the Asian play-off zone … we’ll see what Infantino decides … – Giulio Mola (@GiulioMola) October 21, 2022

