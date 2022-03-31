Italy at the 2022 World Cup? The hopes of repechage of the blues

L’Italy could go to World Cup of the Qatar scheduled for November-December 2022? The blues trained by Roberto Mancini have some chance of being fished out despite the elimination ai playoffs (defeat against North Macedoniaafter closing the qualifying round behind the Swiss)? The hopes are almost nil, it is useless to delude oneself. But the “almost” leaves an imperceptible glimmer open. Let’s see what it is.

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup, the Iran case

The blue chances to play the World Cup come … fromIran which banned access for women to the stadium in the latest match against Lebanon. From there the rumors of repechage for theItaly. Indeed for this to happen one National already qualified for Qatar 2022 must be excluded through suspension or expulsion of his football federation by FIFA. In short, the hard fist of the organization led by the president would be needed Gianni Infantino against the Iranian football federation.

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup, the FIFA rules

At that point the repechage of another national team would be at the total discretion of the highest world football body, according to article 6 of the regulation: “If any association withdraws or is excluded from the competition, Fifa will decide on the matter in its sole discretion and will take any action is deemed necessary “. And theItaly to the Soccer World Cup 2022moreover champion of Europe in office, would make sponsors and organizers happy. But, as mentioned, better not be fooled.

