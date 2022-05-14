Italy rescued from the soccer world cup? Ecuador trembles: Fifa investigation after Chile’s accusations

All the Azzurri fans ask themselves after the FIFA confirmed the opening of ainvestigation onEcuador which, in case of ascertainment of irregularities, could lead to the disqualification of South Americans: theItaly could be fished out at the World Cup to be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022? The blues from Mancini have some chance of flying in extremis in the Middle East, despite the incredible and dramatic (sporting speaking) elimination to the world championship qualifiers (second in the group behind the Swiss and beaten in the house by Fruit salad in the semi-final match of the repechage playoffs that would have allowed them to play their last hopes against Portugal)? Let’s analyze the story and the real possibilities of Italy to play at the World Cup.

World Cup 2022, Ecuador: Chile’s accusations and Italian dreams of repechage

In recent days, the case of theEcuadorwho qualified for i Qatar World Cup but theoretically at risk of disqualification. At least according to the thesis of Chile. Everything was born for the case linked to the football player Byron Castillo. According to the indictment the player presented a fake birth certificate as he was not Ecuadorianbut Colombian. Furthermore, his age would also be different than that indicated (he would be three years older than the documents). In Chile they went wild (and the New York Times relaunched in recent days): “We have sent a complaint to the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA towards the player Byron David Castillo Segura and of Ecuadorian Football Federation, for use of false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality of the player. There is countless evidence – we read – that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on 25 July 1995, and not on 10 November 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas “.

World Cup 2022, Ecuador: we flatly reject the false rumors about Castillo “

L’Ecuador sent the Chilean charges back to the sender Byron Castillo complete with a request to remove 3 points for each match of the world qualifiers that saw him on the scoresheet. “We reject in a dry way the false rumors about Castillo – explained a note issued by Football Association of Ecuador – who claimed to be an Ecuadorian citizen in a legal and sporting sense. We categorically reject any attempt on the part of those who try to avoid our participation in the World Cup in Qatar, which was legitimately obtained on the field “.

World Cup 2022, Italy revived? No way

So: Ecuador excluded from World Cup or not? And if so … it could be the Italy of Roberto Mancini has been fished out or it would be up to the Chile (currently in the playoffs, they will be played in June) who would earn five more points by obtaining the pass, according to the new ranking, for the tournament that will be played in Qatar in November-December. The predominant thesis is the second (with the Peru which would earn the playoffs) and the blue hopes are objectively at a glance. However, one detail should be remembered, which keeps these hopes alive (always, admitted and not granted, that Ecuador will be excluded from the Fifa): the Disciplinary Commission it could decide to grant the “qualification” to the highest Federation in ranking remained excluded from the world championship qualifiers. And the national team in question is theItaly from Roberto Mancini…

