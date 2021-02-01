It’s a small event in Rome and all over Italy. Museums like the Sistine Chapel are reopening their doors. The Vatican Museums were closed for 90 days. However, the organizers do not expect maximum attendance. First, you will have to book. AT Florence, where the Uffizi Gallery has been open for ten days now, attendance is around 10% compared to the flow observed before the health crisis.

Opening of museums, but also restaurants and cafes. Italians will therefore be able to have breakfast and lunch in these establishments, but not their dinner. Indeed, the curfew at 6 p.m. is still maintained. If Italy is taking these partial opening measures, it is because the figures are a little better. The country has a reproduction rate of the virus of less than 1 and the number of deaths is falling.

The JT

The other subjects of the news