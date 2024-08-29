Today, Thursday, Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, reiterated his country’s rejection of using the weapons it sends to the Ukrainian army to strike targets inside Russian territory.

“Each country is free to decide how to use the weapons sent to Ukraine. We have sent mainly defensive weapons. Now, we are about to send a new Stam-T battery, which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian territory,” Tajani told reporters ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Italy, AKI reported.

“We repeat that we are not at war with Russia, and NATO is not at war with Russia. Therefore, Italy remains in its position of not allowing the use of our weapons except within Ukrainian territory,” he added.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has urged EU countries to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv to allow Ukraine to target military targets on Russian territory.

Kiev is demanding that Western countries that supply it with weapons allow the use of long-range weapons to strike targets inside Russia.