As of Monday February 1, bars, restaurants and museums can reopen in Italy. “It’s an important day in Italy “, explains the correspondent of France Télévisions, Alban Mikoczy, live from Rome, Monday February 1. “Lhe museums will be able to open in all the major cities of the country. The life resumes, bars and restaurants can serve customers on the terrace and inside establishments“. Institutions must neverthelessns close at 6 p.m., a breakfast and lunch service possible, But no dinner yet.



“This start of a return to normal is possible because the epidemic figures are a little better in Italy than in the rest of Europe“, reports the journalist. Italy has lived through a period of “very hard” confinement, around Christmas and New Years. “A period that has borne fruit, the figures contaminations are much less important than elsewhere“.

