Airport checks: this is what awaits a large part of the French who will land in Italy from Tuesday September 22. There are two options: arrivals can present a negative test within 72 hours, or move to an area where rapid tests can determine their status against the coronavirus. “The problem is that a test is valid for the moment. A few hours later, it already has no value.”, criticizes a traveler. These controls concern both the French and the Italians returning from France.

The measure will generate long queues at airports. But officials say air traffic is still at a low enough level for these controls to be manageable. “The number of planes has fallen by 60% for domestic flights, and 80% for European flights. We hardly do any intercontinental flights anymore.”, explains Marco Trocone, administrator of Rome-Fiumicino airport. The government wants to prevent the virus from returning massively through airports. But this decision concerning the seven French regions is a surprise and its implementation is done in a certain improvisation.