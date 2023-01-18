Italy forced to give in on migrants to obtain Paris’ support on reform of the EU Pact and Pnrr



Don’t des. The meaning of yesterday’s late afternoon phone call between the Prime Minister is simple, clear, immediate and understandable Giorgia Meloni and the president of France Emmanuel Macron. Just read the Palazzo Chigi press release against the light (click here) to understand how it ended. And she couldn’t have gone any other way.

Italy accepts, in fact, to be the refugee camp of the entire European Union: migrants, with or without NGOs (despite the decree), will continue to land in our country and to stay here. Point. That reference to the common commitment in the defend the external borders of the EU it’s more of a classic”wishful thinking“, something all to be built, in the future, with difficulty, perhaps, we’ll see. Who knows.

Meanwhile – despite the fact that when she was in opposition the leader of the Brothers of Italy proposed screaming even in the speeches a Deputies the naval blockade (now coincidentally he doesn’t even mention it) – economic migrants (not those really fleeing wars and conflicts) continue to land undisturbed in Italy, with the Minister of the Interior (the hero of Matteo Messina Denaro’s capture) Matteo Piantedosi who as a single intervention distributes the landing ports throughout the country so as not to burden only Southern Italy. Also on this subject the silence of the League and of Matthew Salvini it’s deafening.

On the other hand, many games are played in Europe. Important. Decisive. Meloni agrees to play the lamb on migrants with Macron to try to bring the number one of theElisha (also with the aim of breaking the Berlin-Paris axis) on Rome’s side in two very delicate issues: the reform of the Stability Pact (fundamental for Italy given the high public debt) and the changes to the Pnrr.

The minister Raffaele Fitto, very silent and never an interview, is working precisely to try to file, adjust and revise the European aid plan. But to do this we need allies in Europe. For example France. And you also need to give in on something. Indeed, Italy remains the refugee camp of the Union.

