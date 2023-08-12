Italy said it had recovered 266 antiquities worth tens of millions of euros from the United States that had been transported and sold by an international antiquities smuggling network there in the late 1990s.

The oldest pieces date back to the ninth century B.C. and include works from the Etruscan period, Greater Greece, and the Roman Empire.

And it was stated in a statement by a specialized unit of the Italian Gendarmerie (Carabinieri) yesterday, Friday, that the recovery of the pieces took place thanks to cooperation between the Italian and American judicial authorities.

Pictures from the Italian Ministry of Culture showed the artifacts, which include several vessels, the head of a statue and some coins, during their display at a ceremony held a few days ago in New York on the occasion of their recovery.

The statement said that 145 items were recovered as part of bankruptcy proceedings against an antiques dealer.

The statement said that 65 other pieces were received from the Museum (Minell Collection) in the American city of Houston.

However, a spokesman for the museum said that the pieces were presented to the museum as a gift, but he referred the donor to the Italian Minister of Culture, who notified the museum that Italy was demanding the return of these pieces.

“These works of art were rejected by the Minel Collection from a collector and were never part of the museum’s exhibits,” the spokesperson added.