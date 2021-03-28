The Italian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 297 deaths related to the Coronavirus today, Sunday, compared to 380 the previous day, while the daily number of new infections decreased to 19,611 from 23,839 the previous day.

Italy has recorded 107,933 deaths related to “Covid-19” since its appearance in February of last year, in the second highest number of deaths in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world. Italy has recorded 3.53 million injuries so far.