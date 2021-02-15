The Italian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 258 deaths related to the Coronavirus, Monday, compared to 221 the previous day, while the daily number of new infections decreased to 7351 from 11,058 the previous day.

The ministry added that about 179,278 tests were performed to detect Covid-19, compared to 205642 the previous day.

Italy has recorded 93,835 deaths related to Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic there in February last year, which is the second largest number of deaths in Europe after Britain and the seventh in the world.

The country has recorded 2.73 million infections so far.