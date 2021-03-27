Italy records 24 thousand new cases of Corona

The Italian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 380 deaths related to the Corona virus today, Saturday, compared to 457 the previous day, while the daily number of new infections decreased slightly to 23,839, after it was 23987 the previous day.

The authorities conducted about 357,154 tests for “Covid-19” within 24 hours, compared to 354,982 the previous day.

Italy has recorded 107,636 deaths related to “Covid-19” since its appearance in February of last year, in the second highest number of deaths in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world. Italy has recorded 3.5 million injuries so far.

The number of patients with “Covid-19” in hospitals, not counting those in intensive care units, reached 28,621 today, Saturday, up from 28,472 the previous day.

There were 264 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 288 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients was 3,635, compared to 3,628 yesterday.