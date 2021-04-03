The Italian Ministry of Health said that it recorded 376 deaths from the Coronavirus today, Saturday, compared to 481 yesterday, while the daily number of new infections decreased to 21,261 from 21932.

Italy has recorded 110,704 deaths from the virus since its appearance in February of last year, which is the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world.

The number of injuries in Italy has so far reached two million and 650 thousand.