The Ministry of Health said that Italy recorded 217 deaths related to the Coronavirus, today, Sunday, compared to 322 yesterday, while the daily toll of new infections decreased to 13,158 from 13817. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the total death toll from the disease “Covid-19” in Italy has reached 119,238, which is The second largest number in Europe after Britain, and the seventh in the world.

The total number of infections in the country has reached 3.96 million so far.