The Ministry of Health said that Italy recorded 421 deaths due to infection with the Coronavirus today, Saturday, down from 477 the previous day, and new infections decreased from 13,574 to 12,715.

The ministry added that 298010 tests were performed to detect “Corona”, yesterday, compared to 268750 the previous day.

The total number of deaths related to “Covid-19” in Italy is currently 88,279 since last February, which is the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth in the world. It has also recorded 2.542 million infections so far.

When Italy witnessed a rapid escalation of the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of November, the rate of hospital admission increased by about a thousand people per day, while intensive care units witnessed an increase in the number of cases by about 100 cases per day.