The Ministry of Health said that Italy recorded 237 deaths due to the Coronavirus today, Sunday, down from 421 the previous day, while new infections reached 11,252 compared to 12,715 yesterday, Saturday.

Italy has currently recorded 88,516 deaths related to “Covid-19” since last February, and this is the second highest number of deaths in Europe due to the disease after Britain and the sixth in the world. The country has recorded two million and 553 thousand cases of the disease so far.

The number of patients being treated for “Covid-19” in hospitals, excluding those in intensive care units, reached 20096 today, Sunday, compared with 20098 the day before.

And when Italy witnessed a rapid escalation of the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of November, the rate of hospitalization of infected people increased by about a thousand per day, while intensive care units witnessed an increase in the number of cases by about 100 per day.