An international non-governmental organization announced today, Monday, that Italy has allowed about 360 migrants on board the rescue ship “Geo Barents” to enter Sicily.
However, the Italian authorities allowed only women, children and the injured to disembark from the ship, which is still carrying 214 migrants. The ship had rescued migrants who were in danger in the Mediterranean.
The new far-right government in Rome has tightened immigration policies since taking office last October. The government only wants to let in people who need help. The rest, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, must return to international waters.
Italy says countries that fly their flags are responsible for receiving migrants. She urged the European Commission to move the stranded migrants to safe areas.
So far this year, 76,700 migrants have arrived by boat in Italy, according to data from the Interior Ministry.
In the same period last year, the number was just under 50,900.
#Italy #receives #hundreds #migrants #stranded #sea
Leave a Reply