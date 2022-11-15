In Italy, Bruno Carboni, 45, was sentenced in absentia to twenty years in prison for drug trafficking on an international scale, and he has been a fugitive from justice since 2003.

Working closely with Colombian smugglers, he supplied cocaine to the main families of the “La Camorra” mafia in Naples.

Muhammad Sankari, the media official of the “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) in Idlib governorate in northwestern Syria, confirmed that Carboni was arrested while crossing the “liberated” lands, heading to the regime’s areas last March.

He added, on his Telegram account, that “he was duly handed over to his country,” without specifying the date, how he was handed over, and whether the operation took place through neighboring Turkey.

And the police in Naples announced in a statement that Bruno Carbone, another major drug trafficker fugitive from the Naples region (south), was detained when he got off the plane on Tuesday morning at Ciampino Airport in Rome.

The SITE website, which specializes in monitoring terrorist groups, quoted a statement issued by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham saying that since his arrival in Syria, he had been claiming that he was a Mexican wanted in his country on charges of trafficking in luxury watches.