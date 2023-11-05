Italy has faced a series of natural disasters in recent days, with heavy rain triggering flooding and landslides in the Tuscany and Ischia regions. The situation has taken the lives of seven people and created considerable damage in both regions. But Italy has not been the only one affected, the European continent faces threats from adverse weather conditions in several countries, causing power outages and natural disasters.

Seven people lost their lives due to flooding caused by overflowing rivers after heavy rains in Tuscany.

A 69-year-old man was found dead in the town of Campi Bisenzio, while another is reported to be still missing. The authorities have estimated that the economic damages amount to around 300 million euros.

The city of Florence was on alert due to fears that the Arno River would flood its streets, however there were no major incidents.

Aerial view of flooded streets after storm Ciaran, in Campi Bisenzio, Tuscany region, Italy, November 3, 2023. © Reuters – Yara Nardi

In parallel, on the island of Ischia, located off the coast of Naples, heavy rains also caused landslides.

“Today inspection in Tuscany by the head of the Department Fabrizio Curcio, together with President Giani, to take stock with the territory and the forces in the field of the actions necessary to overcome the emergency,” noted the Department of Civil Protection in his X account, formerly Twitter.

🔴Oggi sopralluogo in #Tuscany of the Capo Dipartimento Fabrizio Curcio, insieme to president Giani, to fare the point with the territory and with the force in field sulle azioni necessarie for the overcoming of the emergency. pic.twitter.com/EWl42TK1bH — Civil Protection Department (@DPCgov) November 4, 2023



Landslides in Ischia buried at least one house and swept vehicles into the sea, further complicating rescue efforts. Authorities have mobilized numerous emergency workers, including teams of sniffer dogs, to assist in the search and evacuation efforts. An aid decree has been issued from the Italian Government allocating initial funds of €2 million and providing for the suspension of tax payments for affected residents.

The impact of these natural disasters highlights Italy’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change. The country has experienced a series of extreme weather events in recent months, including flooding that claimed the lives of at least 14 people in the Emilia-Romagna region in May. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected communities as they face the challenges of the rainy season.

This photo taken and handed out on November 3, 2023 by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters, shows Italian firefighters working to evacuate people from flooded houses in Campi Bisenzio, near Florence, after the storm Ciaran hit Tuscany, late on November 2, 2023. © AFP

Storm Ciaran, driven by a powerful current, affected several regions of Europe, causing flooding in Northern Ireland, parts of the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

The rains leave thousands of homes without electricity

In the province of Carinthia, south of Austria and near the borders with Italy and Slovenia, heavy rain and winds overnight on Thursday triggered landslides, blocked roads and left some 1,600 homes without electricity at the start of Friday. according to reports from the Austrian Press Agency.

Meanwhile, in France, the storm hit the north and Atlantic coast on Friday bringing heavy rain, leading to flooding and the continued mobilization of emergency workers to clear debris from the previous day. Unusually strong winds were recorded on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, reaching speeds of up to 140 km/hour, while flood alerts were issued in the Pyrenees regions of southwestern France.

As far as France is concerned, more than half a million homes, mainly in the Brittany region, remained without electricity for the second consecutive day. The interruption of electrical service has considerably affected the region. Additionally, train services were suspended in several areas and many roads remained closed due to adverse weather conditions.

French President Emmanuel Macron headed to storm-affected areas in Brittany, while Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne traveled to the hardest-hit areas in Normandy to assess damage and coordinate response operations.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with a firefighter during a visit in a region affected by Storm Ciaran in Plougastel-Daoulas, western France, on November 3, 2023. © AFP

In England, torrential rain led to the closure of more than 70 schools in Suffolk, plus some in Norfolk on Thursday. Additionally, hundreds of homes were without power in both counties, creating a difficult situation. Although rainfall has eased, weather warnings and flood alerts still persist across the east of England.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey expressed surprise at the exceptional amount of rain in the region, pointing out that several communities had not previously experienced this level of rainfall and flooding. The region is under an alert situation due to adverse weather conditions.

Climate change and its relationship with storms

The debate over whether climate change is exacerbating weather events, such as the recent storm Ciarán, continues to be the subject of study and analysis by scientists and experts.

Dr. Melissa Lazenby, professor of climate change at the University of Sussex, said in an interview with the AP news agency that to determine the exact influence of climate change on events such as Storm Ciarán, a study is required. attribution after the event.

The factors that influence storm formation and maintenance are complex and multifaceted. These factors include the extent of sea ice in regions near the poles, the strength and position of currents, sea surface temperatures, and weather patterns such as El Niño. These elements are prone to the influence of climate change, but their impact may vary.

The regional president of Tuscany blamed climate change for the disaster caused in the region, in an image he published on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

While recent climate observations have not shown significant trends in wind strength and storm frequency from year to year, there is evidence that climate change is having an impact on the amount of rainfall associated with extreme storms like Ciarán , according to the European meteorological agency Copernicus. Each degree of warming we experience allows the atmosphere to retain 7 percent more water vapor, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall in rain events.

Several people walk through a flooded street after Storm Ciaran, in Oste, in the Tuscany region, Italy, on November 3, 2023. © Reuters – Yara Nardi

Additionally, climate projections suggest that the frequency and intensity of storms could increase slightly due to warming oceans and atmosphere, providing more energy for storm formation and strengthening.

With Reuters, AP and local media