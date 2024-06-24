Italy and Croatia starred in one of the most exciting matches in this edition of the Euro Cup. The duel had everything. Luka Modric put his team ahead in the 55th minute after taking advantage of a rebound that Donarumma dropped. This score occurred just one minute after the Real Madrid star missed a penalty.
It seemed that the Croatians would take second place in Group B, but at 90+8, Mattia Zaccagni appeared to score the final 1-1 that gave the Italians a place in the round of 16 and practically eliminated Croatia.
If the Italians needed a victory or at least a draw against the Croatians to ensure their direct qualification to the round of 16.
After obtaining this important draw, Italy has already defined its next rival. Spalletti’s team will face Switzerland on Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m., a match that promises to be an exciting duel between two powers of European football.
Facing Switzerland in the round of 16 presents a significant challenge. Switzerland has shown a competitive level of play and will be a difficult opponent. Italy will have to be in its best shape to overcome the Swiss and continue advancing in the European Championship.
How was the group stage for the Italian team?
Italy won without convincing Albania and then lost 1-0 to Spain in their first matches of Euro 2024. Although they secured a victory, the lack of consistency and effectiveness in their game has caused them to receive some criticism from the Italian press. . In their last match, they drew 1-1 at the last minute against Croatia.
|
Position
|
Selection
|
Points
|
1st
|
Spain
|
9
|
2nd
|
Italy
|
4
|
3rd
|
Croatia
|
2
|
4th
|
Albania
|
1
When does Italy play again?
Date: Saturday June 29
Schedule: 10:00 a.m. (Mexico), 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 1:00 p.m. (Argentina)
Stadium: Olympiastadion Berlin
#Italy #qualified #play #draw #Croatia #rival
Leave a Reply