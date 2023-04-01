The James Webb telescope discovers 3 new galaxies that are a mystery

Amid the call made by technology experts, including Elon Muskso that the tests of artificial intelligences (AI) are temporarily stopped, Italy has become the first western country to block ChatGPT, at least temporarily. nations like China, Russia, North Korea and Iran They do not allow access to it.

Until a few months ago Open AI was a company unknown to the vast majority of people, however, after Microsoft announced its plans to add ChatGPT, which was created by said company, has risen to fame.

However, while great figures such as Bill Gatesone of the founders of the giant Microsoft, praises these new technologies, AIs also have great detractors, one of the most vocal being the owner of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.

Beyond the request that the tycoon and a group of experts made to stop the experiments with ChatGPT, Italy has announced that it proceeded to block access to this AI, according to “BBC World”.

Thus, the government body for data protection of the European country emphasized that there are privacy concerns with the use of the famous chatbot.

Thus, the decision taken by the Italian government, according to what was indicated by the State body, has “immediate effect”, as does the investigation that will be carried out in this regard.

It should be noted that before choosing to block access to ChatGPT, the Italian authorities, on March 20, 2023, indicated that the AI ​​had recorded a data breach linked to user conversations and payment information.

Thus, last week the Italian agency remarked that ChatGPT did not have any legal basis to collect the personal information it collected by appealing to the chatbot’s training.

For its part, the government of Sergio Mattarella indicated that, currently, the AI ​​of OpenAI does not have a mechanism to verify the age of its users, so it would be exposing minors to information “absolutely inadequate compared to its degree of development and consciousness”.