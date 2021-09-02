Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday that the Italian government plans to start giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines later this month to people most at risk.

“We will start vaccinating the most vulnerable people with a third dose in September,” Speranza told reporters.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy intends to expand the use of the health pass, or so-called “green pass”, now required for long-distance travel and for many recreational activities, and made mandatory for school workers.

Draghi added that Italy may make vaccination compulsory for everyone once the vaccines obtain full approval from the regulatory authorities in Italy and the European Union.