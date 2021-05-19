Italy Prosecutor: Berlusconi is seriously ill, bribery trial suspended

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is suspected of paying people quietly in a case where he was suspected of having paid sex with a minor.

Italian former quadruple prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is “seriously ill” and his trial should be suspended, a Milanese prosecutor told news agency Reuters.

Berlusconi, 84, contracted coronavirus disease in September last year. Since his recovery, he has had to return to hospitalization at various stages.

Berlusconi is charged at trial with paying bribes to people in a so-called Rubygate case in which he was suspected of having paid sex with a minor dancer.

In 2013, Berlusconi received a seven-year prison sentence from Rubygate, in addition to which he was denied the opportunity to participate in political life for life. The verdict was overturned in 2014.

Today, Berlusconi is a member of the European Parliament. He has denied guilty of crimes.