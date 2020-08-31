Italian Deputy Minister of Health Sandra Zampa said that they proposed to European countries to introduce common mutual checks for coronavirus for travelers, reports RIA News…

She said that she and the Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, are now finalizing a cooperation agreement to ensure reciprocity with all European countries, starting with France and Germany.

“Those who leave and those who come will have to take the test. It’s a way to get back to travel, but safe, ”she added.

Prior to that, the head of the ministry, Speranza, proposed to conduct mutual testing at airports.

So, according to the minister, if someone from Italy goes to Madrid or Paris, then he is checked upon arrival, like a passenger from Spain or France arriving in Italy.

Earlier it became known that in many European countries there is a rapid increase in the number of new cases of infection with COVID-19.