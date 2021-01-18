Nearly a million Italians are already vaccinated against Covid-19. But did some of them have received doses illegally? This is what Alban Mikoczy explains live from Rome: “Doctors’ wives in southern Italy, notables in the north, and even a priest in Sicily. So many people who were not a priority and yet were vaccinated“.

“Usually five people can be vaccinated from one sample, but there is still a small amount left. And by adding the small funds, we manage to make as many doses of vaccine not declared. These doses of vaccines circulated in some Italian hospitals“, continues Alban Mikoczy. Nearly 10,000 people would be affected by these illegal injections.”The police intervened. (…) The Italian Minister of Health was very angry“, concludes the correspondent of France Televisions in Italy.