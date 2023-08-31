Italy | Prime Minister Meloni’s partner received a firestorm of criticism with his rape comments

“If you don’t get drunk and pass out, you can also avoid getting into certain problems,” said Andrea Giambruno. Critics see her as blaming the rape victims.

Italian of the prime minister by Giorgia Meloni Companion Andrea Giambruno has received a barrage of criticism for his comments about rape, according to the news agency Reuters and a British newspaper, among others The Guardian.

Giambruno hosts a magazine show on TV called Diario del giorno. Monday evening’s broadcast dealt with the mass rape in Palermo, which has shaken Italy.

“If you go dancing, you have the right to get drunk – there’s nothing unclear and there’s no problem – but if you don’t drink yourself drunk and pass out, you can also avoid getting into certain problems and ending up prey to the wolf,” Giambruno told Italian women.

Many Italians were outraged because they saw Giambruno as blaming the rape victims. Rapists were referred to with the word wolf in the televised discussion.

Giorgia Meloni led his far-right Italian Brothers party to an election victory last fall and became prime minister in October. Meloni’s success also boosted Giambruno’s television career, Reuters reports.

Meloni has not commented on his partner’s views. The opposition was not quick to condemn them.

“I tell Giambruno that boys should be taught to show respect instead of girls being taught to be on their guard,” said the moderate left-wing PD senator Cecilia D’Elia According to The Guardian.

“If a girl drinks too much, she should expect a headache, not rape,” D’Elia continued.

Andrea Giambruno has accused his critics of taking his comments out of context.

“I didn’t say that men have the right to rape drunk women,” Giambruno told Corriere della Sera.