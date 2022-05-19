War Russia Ukraine, Italy takes the initiative at the European level

There war in Ukraine continues unabated for three months, all kinds of negotiated is now failed. Putin does not intend to stop and bombards the Donbass and the South of the country, with the situation a Mariupol now definitively concluded in favor of the Russians, almost all Ukrainian soldiers in the steel mill they are now delivered to the army of Fly. Given the increasingly blocked situation on the diplomatic front, – reads Repubblica – il Italian government he decided to take the initiative and to present to the UN an official document for the peace in Ukraine. The dossier was prepared at the Farnesinain close coordination with Palazzo Chigi. She introduced him to yesterday New York the minister Luigi Di Maio during an interview with the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

Some contents of the draft – continues Repubblica – were anticipated to the Sherpas of the G7 and the Quint group. They foresee a route in four stagesunder the supervision of an International Facilitation Group (GIF): the cease the firethe possible neutrality of Ukraineterritorial issues: in particular Autonomous Crimea and Donbass and a new one security pact European and international. The second point of the executive’s road map concerns multilateral negotiations on the future international status of Ukraine. The idea is to work around the option of one neutrality of Kiev. Among the conditions there would also be that this neutral status is fully compatible with aspiration of the country to become member with full rights of European Union.

