Genoa – The epidemic curve in Italy is decreasing. There are 30,239 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 38,969 yesterday and 34,444 last Sunday. The swabs processed are 175,985 (yesterday 215,672) with a positivity rate that falls from 18.1 to 17.2%. There are 32 deaths today (yesterday 73), for a total of 177,988 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care was stable (252 like yesterday) with 23 admissions a day; hospitalizations are 123 more (yesterday +52), for a total of 6,715.

The admissions to intensive care units in Italy are stable, while there are 123 more patients in the ordinary wards. This is what emerges from the data of the Ministry of Health. In total, 252 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units, while 6,715 patients are in the ordinary wards.

The situation in Liguria

The figure for hospitalizations in Liguria increased by 11 units despite yesterday’s value. The total number of Covid positive hospitalized patients is 223, of which 7 are in intensive care.