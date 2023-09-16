Italy Poland streaming and live TV: where to watch the 2023 European Volleyball Championship final

Tonight, Saturday 16 September 2023, at 9pm at the PalaEur in Rome, the final of the 2023 Men’s Volleyball European Championships between Italy and Poland will be staged. Our national team will return to the field in the capital, embraced by the warmth of its fans, including the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, and will go in search of the eighth continental title in its history. The World and European Champions will try to confirm themselves on the throne, facing the red and whites in the remake of the last world championship final. Where to watch the European Volleyball Championship final between Italy and Poland live on TV and in live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

For the occasion, being the final of the 2023 European Championships, Rai has decided to broadcast the match live on Rai 1, starting at 8.35 pm, immediately after Tg1. Sky subscribers can also follow the match live on Sky Sport channels. The final act of the 2023 European Championship promises to be highly balanced, exciting and compelling. The best two teams from the Old Continent will face each other head-on to win the title

Italy Poland live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow Italy-Poland, final of the 2023 European Volleyball Championship, streaming on RaiPlay, Sky Go, NOW and Euro Volley TV. Just connect and tune in to the relevant channel to support the Azzurri in this historic match. The match starts at 9pm.