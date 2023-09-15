On Saturday at 9.00 pm, the history of the Men’s European Championship will be made in Rome, with the final

Italy-Poland turns the spotlight on the final of the European Volleyball Championship. Coach De Giorgi’s team are reigning champions and, in addition to an encore, are chasing their eighth continental title. An undertaking that would be epic, for the third back to back in Italian history. But on the other side there is the most fearsome of opponents, the team led by Nikola Grbić who won the Nations League a few weeks ago and is seeking revenge for the world title which vanished in the final against Italy a year ago. In short, a complicated match and the difference could be made by the fans at the Palasport in Rome: the seventh man on the pitch.

COMPARISON OF ODDS ITALY – POLAND: 3-2

ITALY-POLAND: THE PREDICTION — Italy-Poland lights up bookmakers’ blackboards, with Set Betting taking shape and offering very interesting odds. An Italian victory at the Tie-Break is one of the most probable hypotheses, for a final that will be a sort of chess match. Consequently the 3-2 for Ferdinando De Giorgi’s boys shines at 6.00 up Sisalat 5.80 up Betterwith Snai at 5.50, while Gazzabet plays 5.30 am LeoVegas 4.90. See also PSG arrives in crisis to the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich

THE SHARES OF ITALY-POLAND — Italy-Poland promises to be a very balanced final. The blackboards also confirm this betting sites which practically pay at par for both the 1 and 2 signs, except in rare cases. An Italian success can be found at 1.83 on bet365, with Snai and Sisal at 1.90, while Netbet and Betflag read 1.85. As for the Polish sharp, it pays at 1.90 Planetwin365, with Better at 1.87, Leo Vegas at 1.85 and Betfair at 1.83.

Let’s move on to Set Betting and in addition to the 3-2 indicated in our prediction, a 3-1 Italy starts at 4.75 on Snai, bet365 and Sisal, while the Italian 3-0 takes off at 6.00 on bet365, with Goldbet at 5.50 and Betway at 5.30. As regards the overall Overs in the match, the Over 183.5 points shines at 1.88 on bet365 and Sisal, with Snai at 1.87. The Over 184.5 points can be found at 1.90 on Gazzabet, 1.88 on LeoVegas and 1.87 on Netbet.

Finally, let’s focus on the single Overs. The Azzurri scoring more than 93.5 points in the match makes the odds rise to 1.83 on bet365, to 1.90 on Gazzabet and Goldbet. From a Polish perspective, the Over 93.5 points are worth 1.87 on Gazzabet, with Snai and bet365 at 1.88. See also Jos Verstappen takes his first rally victory in Belgium

ITALY MAKE HISTORY — Italy in steamroller version in the semi-final: our selection stunned the reigning Olympic champions France 3-0 and gained access to the twelfth final in their history, with 24 sets won and just four conceded to their opponents. Ferdinando De Giorgi’s team has the chance to win their eighth European title and therefore confirm themselves at Continental level: it would be the third back to back in our history, after those of the two-year period 1993-95 and 2003-2005.

Reigning European and World Champions, the Italian men’s volleyball team certainly cannot fear anyone, but on the pitch they need that determination and competitive hunger seen against France. They have lost four finals, the last of which was in 2013 and which followed the previous final lost two years earlier. The Palasport of Rome, in such a hard-fought final act, can really tip the scales in favor of the Azzurri.

BITTER ENDINGS FOR THE POLES — Poland will be a tough opponent. Coach Nikola Grbić’s team arrived at this European Championship after winning the Volley Nations League in July. And he is thirsty for revenge against De Giorgi’s men, exactly one year after losing the world final. See also He was supposed to play for Juve, he became the bitter enemy of the Lady: Lukaku's sliding doors

This is the seventh final act in the European Championship for Poland which has only won on one occasion: in 2009 in Turkey against France. Then exclusively silver medals: in 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981 and 1983, when the Soviet Union was an Everest impossible to climb. In the last two editions of the European Championships, Grbić’s team always finished in third place. In short, love and hate in the finals for the Polish selection.

PREVIOUS — As we have just seen, the most important match between Italy and Poland was played 12 months ago in the final of the World Cup. A precedent that smiles on De Giorgi: 3-1 and fourth world championship title. From that moment on, two more matches between the finalists and one victory each. The Polish team won 3-1 in the Nations League group and with the same score the Azzurri prevailed last August 20th in a friendly. Overall, in the last 10 matches, our national team have triumphed four times, compared to six successes for Poland.