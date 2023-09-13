Milan – After last Saturday’s disappointing draw with North Macedonia, Italy redeems itself immediately and beat Ukraine 2-1 in the fourth match of Group C valid for qualification for the 2024 European Championships. In front of almost 60 thousand spectators at San Siro, Luciano Spalletti took his first success as Azzurri coach thanks to Frattesi’s brace, while the Yarmolenko’s goal is of little use to the Ukrainians.

Deserved but also hard-earned victory (despite the territorial dominance and the numerous opportunities created), which allows the Italian national team to rise to 7 points together with Ukraine and Macedonia, who however have one more match like league leaders England (13 points).

The start of the match is all in favor of the Azzurri, who in about ten minutes created two excellent chances with Di Lorenzo and Raspadori, imprecise with their respective conclusions. In the 12th minute the deserved Italian lead comes from Frattesi: the new Inter signing receives from Zaccagni after a slip by Konoplia, controls and unleashes a right-footed shot that strikes the goalkeeper at the near post. Spalletti’s team plays good football and continues to attack, appearing constantly near the Ukrainian area, then close to the half hour mark they also find the second goal: the signature is once again that of Frattesi, who is hit by a conclusion from Zaniolo and , after a rebound from Raspadori, he hits the right diagonal which is worth 2-0 and his personal double. The referee first cancels it for offside, but the VAR confirms everything. At the end of the first half, Italy lowers the tension a bit, while Ukraine shakes itself off and gets back into the game in the 41st minute: Donnarumma blocks Dovbyk very well, Dimarco tries to clear the rebound but actually offers an assist to Yarmolenko who only has to deposit it into an empty net.

In the very first stages of the second half the yellow and blues seemed to start better, but Italy did not allow themselves to be intimidated and within a matter of minutes they had two great opportunities for a trio with Zaccagni and Raspadori: the Lazio winger kicked very badly from an inviting position after a touch to the center by Zaniolo, the Napoli striker was instead providentially rejected by Bushchan following a backheel assist from Zaniolo himself. The Azzurri continue to push insistently and in the 68th minute they have another sensational scoring opportunity this time with Locatelli, who hits the crossbar at the end of a nice maneuvered move. Barella tries as best he can on the rebound, but he puts it wide. In the final, Italy seems to manage the slightest advantage with discreet calm, still touching the hat trick in recovery on the initiative of Gnonto, who crossed from the right and found a deflection from a defender who almost missed his goalkeeper.