Italy is already certain of the playoffs for a place at Euro 2024 (net of any direct qualification). Thanks to the Nations League. The Azzurri, at the time under the guidance of Roberto Mancini, finished in first place in the third group of League A, ahead of Germany, Hungary and England. Spalletti’s men are therefore certain of the playoffs, scheduled for 21 to 26 March 2024.

opponents

—

A premise: to date, with still some matches to play, the Azzurri would face Estonia, the best team in League D of the Nations League, with a possible final against the winner between Wales and Poland. However, Spalletti could also have a stronger national team. This is because if one of the 16 best teams in the Nations League failed to directly qualify for the final phase, they would fall into the playoffs just like Italy. Analyzing the groups, the Azzurri could also find the Netherlands in the final, currently second with 9 points (the same as Greece). Of course, De Jong and his teammates should finish third, but the scenario is still possible. With the Orange entering the scene, the Azzurri would face Poland in the semi-final and the winner between Holland and Wales in the final. The dangers are around the corner.