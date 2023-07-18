Home page World

Italy is currently considering increasing the motorway speed limit. Currently, 130 kilometers per hour are allowed. Another EU country has already decided to relax.

Rome – A speed limit has been discussed in Germany for years. A speed limit on German roads would not only benefit the environment, but also the economy, according to a study. But while little is happening in Germany when it comes to speed limits, a recent move in two EU countries caused a stir.

Change in speed limit: Previously speed limit 130 on Italian motorways

In Bologna, the capital of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour has been in effect across the board since the beginning of July. “In Bologna we will drive a little slower and be safer,” said Mayor Matteo Lepore in a statement. In some places, road users are allowed to drive 50 or 70 kilometers per hour – for example on multi-lane expressways.

On the other hand, the speed limit on motorways in Italy is 130 – at least for the time being. Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini is considering raising the speed limit to 150 kilometers per hour. The increase in the speed limit on some motorways has been under review since March, reported the Tyrolean newspaper. Salvini wants to take an example from German autobahns, it said.

Italy wants to loosen the speed limit: 150 kilometers per hour could be possible on the motorway

The easing of the speed limit could come on accident-free sections of the highway with three or more lanes, the quoted FAZ the minister. Salvini is currently advising on this with the operating companies of the motorways.

According to the minister, most road deaths occur on country roads, not on motorways. The speed limit to 150 km/h could be permanently raised on these motorways:

A4 (Milan-Brescia)

A26 (Genoa Voltri-Gravellona Toce)

A14 (Bologna-Bari)

A30 (Caserta-Salerno)

It is still unclear whether and when the new maximum speed will apply. In the Czech Republic, the increase in the speed limit on motorways has already been announced Car picture. From next year at the earliest, drivers will be allowed to drive 150 km/h on a route of around 50 kilometers.

Italy and Czech: speed limit of 150 km/h on motorways is imminent

With their project, Italy and the Czechs clearly stand out from other countries. A maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour applies to motorways in Belgium. In Austria, Luxembourg and France, the speedometer must not exceed 130 kilometers per hour. Anyone who is flashed abroad must expect high fines.

In Germany, on the other hand, there is “free travel” on the motorway, there is only a recommended speed of 130 kilometers per hour. According to a survey last year, the majority is in favor of a speed limit in Germany. Activists from the “Last Generation” climate movement are even calling for a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour. According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), however, it is currently not possible to introduce a speed limit for motorways quickly. (cheese)