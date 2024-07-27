Paris (dpa)

The Italian national team began its journey in the men’s volleyball competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, by defeating Brazil 3-1 in the sets.

The Italian team won the Italian set in its favor with a score of 25-21, and the Brazilian team tied in the second set with a 25-18 victory. Italy won the match in its favor by winning the third and fourth sets with a score of 27-25 and 25-23, achieving its first victory in the second group.

The German men’s team defeated its Japanese counterpart 3-2 in the first round of Group 3 matches.

The German team won the first set 25-17, but lost the second and third sets 23-25 ​​and 20-25 respectively, then won the fourth and fifth sets 30-28 and 15-12.