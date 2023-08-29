Today, August 29, Italy faces the Philippines in the match on the third day of the 2023 basketball World Cup. In Manila today, at 2 pm Italian time on live TV and in streaming, coach Pozzecco’s Azzurri are playing the passage to the round of 16 after the defeat against the Dominican Republic, who are playing against Angola today.

Italy qualifies in case of victory, but could also go through by collecting the second knockout in 3 games.

ITALY QUALIFIES FOR THE ROUND OF 16 IF…

With a success against the Philippines, Italy would be top of the group if the Dominican Republic were defeated by Angola by a maximum margin of 22 points.

With a success against the Philippines, Italy would be second in the group if the Dominican Republic were defeated by Angola by more than 22 points.

With a success against the Philippines, Italy would still be second in the group if the Dominican Republic beat Angola by any score.

In the event of a defeat by the Philippines by less than 11 points, Italy would be second in the group – and qualified for the round of 16 – if the Dominican Republic beat Angola.

Italy is eliminated if it loses against the Philippines and Angola beats the Dominican Republic and it is eliminated if it loses against the Philippines by at least 12 points and Angola loses against the Dominican Republic.

The match will be broadcast live on Rai 2 at 2 pm Italian time. For Sky subscribers, it will be broadcast on Sky Sport Summer. In streaming it will be visible on Now and Dazn.