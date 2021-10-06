The midfielder: “I have not seen a Spain superior to us. Our future will be full of great satisfactions and victories.”

At the end of the Italy-Spain match, Nations League semifinal, Lorenzo Pilgrims, author of the Azzurri’s goal, he spoke to Rai’s microphones. Here are his words:

You tried to catch up in the second half but it didn’t go well …

“We are very sorry, there is regret because it could have been done well. Unfortunately, these types of matches are decided with episodes and today they were not in our favor.”

Bonucci ‘s sending off weighed heavily. How did you see it from the sidelines?

“I don’t know because it was a game contrast, but it’s not Leo’s fault it can happen to everyone. In the defeat we proved to be a group, a family, we believed in it until the end.”

They are ahead of us …

“They are ahead in the way they play that differentiate them, but I have not seen a Spain superior to us. In my opinion, our future will be full of victories and great satisfactions.”

“We will meet again, we look forward to”.